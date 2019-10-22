TechSagar: Data Security Council launches national repository of deep-tech capabilities

TechSagar will enlist businesses and research entities working across 25 such areas

Data Security Council of India (DSCI) on Monday unveiled a platform that will enlist businesses and research entities working across 25 areas like Internet of Things, Artificial intelligence and machine learning in partnership with the National Cyber Security Coordinator’s office.

The platform, TechSagar, will provide actionable insights about capabilities of various companies and startups, academia and research. It will allow targeted search, granular navigation and drilldown methods using more than 3,000 niche capabilities.

The repository, which currently features over 4,000 entities, was launched by National Cyber Security Coordinator of India Rajesh Pant.

“…global average is that the losses due to cyber crime globally is 2.5 per cent of GDP, that is the scale that we are talking of…our aspirations of growing to USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 are being seriously threatened by the losses due to cyber crimes. We are doing a number of things, one of the things is to come up with indigenous solutions,” Pant said.

This, he added, was the basis for developing the repository that will facilitate new opportunities for businesses and academia to collaborate, connect and innovate in future.

TechSagar will be frequently updated with new entities and information to maintain its relevancy and usefulness.

“This repository will enable targeted search of India’s tech capabilities and open gates for innovation and collaboration across industry and academia,” DSCI CEO Rama Vedashree said.