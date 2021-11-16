Tamil Nadu rain alert: Red alert issued for Chennai, neighbouring districts–here’s what the forecast says

Places in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts can expect thunderstorms with heavy-to-very-heavy rain (Photo: ANI)

Tamil Nadu rains: A red alert has been issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts for November 18. The low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea now lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, as per the bulletin. It may also move westwards and reach west-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh­ and north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 18, 2021.

Forecast in Tamil Nadu for the next four days and today

Day 1 (16.11.2021): Isolated places such as Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Tiruchirapalli districts can expect heavy rain today. Thunderstorms with moderate rain is also likely to occur at many places in De;ta districts, puducherry and Karaikal. Light-to-moderate rain is also expected at many places in the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Day 2 (17.11.2021): Places in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts can expect thunderstorms with heavy-to-very-heavy rain. Thunderstorms with heavy-to-very heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are also likely to occur at isolated places in Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Salem, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal. Light-to-moderate rain is likely to occur at many places in the rest of Tamil Nadu.

Day 3 (18.11.2021): Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts can expect heavy-to-very heavy rain. Thunderstorms with heavy-to-very heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places in Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are also likely to occur at isolated places in Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Erode, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.

Day 4 (19.11.2021): Isolated places such as Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Salem, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal can expect heavy rain. Thunderstorms with light-to-moderate rain are also likely to occur at many places in other regions of Tamil Nadu.

Day 5 (20.11.2021): Possibility of thunderstorms with heavy rain at isolated places in Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem and Kallakurichi districts. Thunderstorms with light-to-moderate rain are also expected to occur at many places in the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.