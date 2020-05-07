Super Flower Moon 2020: Date, timing in India, how to watch full moon; check details

The term “supermoon” was given in 1979 by the astrologer Richard Nolle.

Super Flower Moon 2020: Did you miss last month’s Pink Supermoon? Don’t worry! You can witness another supermoon today. Yet another supermoon will be visible today from many countries and is called Super Flower Moon. Last one to appear was called Pink Super Moon. It is the fourth supermoon to appear in 2020 and will be the last one as well. So all those who want to take a look at this celestial event, today is the last day to witness supermoon this year. It is likely that weather or clouds will not obscure the view of this full moon.

Super Flower Moon 2020: Data, timing and when can you see in India?

It is to note that today’s moon will appear opposite to the sun at 6:45 a.m. EDT and it can be seen in India at 4.15 pm. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said that the supermoon will be appearing full for about three days and around the same time. This time, the Super Flower Moon is expected to appear bigger as well as brighter than usual because the moon will be near perigee which is the closest approach of the Moon to the Earth.

It is to note that the term “supermoon” was given in 1979 by the astrologer Richard Nolle. The term, according to the astrologer, refers to either a full or a new moon which occurs within 90 per cent of perigee.

How did Super Flower Moon get its name?

NASA has revealed that back in the day (in 1930s) Maine Farmer’s Almanac had published Indian names to all the full moons and the one that appears in the month of May is known as the Flower moon. This particular name was given because in most places, flowers are in abundance. Other names given to this moon are Full Corn Planting Moon and Milk Moon.