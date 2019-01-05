Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse 2019: Here’s when and how to watch this rare phenomenon

By: | Published: January 5, 2019 8:20 PM

Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse 2019: People will be able to watch series of events which include lunar eclipse, super blood moon and a “Wolf Moon” or Super Blood Wolf Moon.

super blood wolf moon eclipse 2019, super blood wolf moon eclipse, full moon, lunal eclipse, solar eclipse, india, super blood wolf moon eclipse 2019 date and timd, super blood wolf moon eclipse 2019 date, super blood wolf moon eclipse 2019 timeA lunar eclipse only takes place at the time of full Moon only

Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse 2019: The Super Blood Moon is expected to take place on January 20a and 21. It is a phenomenon in which the moon appears red and reddish brown. People will be able to watch series of events which include lunar eclipse, super blood moon and a “Wolf Moon” or Super Blood Wolf Moon.

Unfortunately, the event will not be visible in most parts of Asia, including India. It can, however, be viewed from across America, western Europe and Africa. It may also be noted that the total lunar eclipse will not take place until May 26, 2021, which certainly a long wait.

What is Super Blood Wolf Moon?

This happens during a total lunar eclipse when the earth moves between sun and moon, leading to blocking of sun’s light directly falling on the Moon. During the event, little light does manage to pass from edges of the Earth’s atmosphere that lit up the Moon’s surface, making it look red.

The sun, earth and moon are lined up in perfect order. A lunar eclipse only takes place at the time of full Moon only. During Super Moon, the moon appears brighter as it is closer than usual to the Earth.

Also read: Vijay Mallya in trouble: Ex-Kingfisher boss declared ‘fugitive economic offender’

Can this be watched in India?

The lunar eclipse will begin from 11:41 pm ET on January 20, that is around 10:11 am on January 21 in India. This will continue for about 62 minutes and would not be visible in India. However, people living in eastern Europe and eastern Africa will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse.

The entire event will last for three and a half hours.

How to watch

Even as Super Blood Wolf Moon will not be visible in India, one does not need special equipment for the purpose. For those in Undia who wish to watch it, they will have to rely on live streams on online.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse 2019: Here’s when and how to watch this rare phenomenon
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition