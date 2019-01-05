Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse 2019: Here’s when and how to watch this rare phenomenon

A lunar eclipse only takes place at the time of full Moon only

Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse 2019: The Super Blood Moon is expected to take place on January 20a and 21. It is a phenomenon in which the moon appears red and reddish brown. People will be able to watch series of events which include lunar eclipse, super blood moon and a “Wolf Moon” or Super Blood Wolf Moon.

Unfortunately, the event will not be visible in most parts of Asia, including India. It can, however, be viewed from across America, western Europe and Africa. It may also be noted that the total lunar eclipse will not take place until May 26, 2021, which certainly a long wait.

What is Super Blood Wolf Moon?

This happens during a total lunar eclipse when the earth moves between sun and moon, leading to blocking of sun’s light directly falling on the Moon. During the event, little light does manage to pass from edges of the Earth’s atmosphere that lit up the Moon’s surface, making it look red.

The sun, earth and moon are lined up in perfect order. A lunar eclipse only takes place at the time of full Moon only. During Super Moon, the moon appears brighter as it is closer than usual to the Earth.

Can this be watched in India?

The lunar eclipse will begin from 11:41 pm ET on January 20, that is around 10:11 am on January 21 in India. This will continue for about 62 minutes and would not be visible in India. However, people living in eastern Europe and eastern Africa will be able to see the partial lunar eclipse.

The entire event will last for three and a half hours.

How to watch

Even as Super Blood Wolf Moon will not be visible in India, one does not need special equipment for the purpose. For those in Undia who wish to watch it, they will have to rely on live streams on online.