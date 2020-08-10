Sunspot heading towards Earth likely to disrupt radio signals, GPS connectivity and power grids

NASA has defined sunspots as areas that look dark on the Sun’s surface as they are the regions cooler than other parts on the surface.

There is a massive sunspot on the Sun that is turning towards Earth and will result in major solar flares. The sunspot named AR2770 is expected to grow in size and cause eruptions, The Indian Express reported. According to the report, the sunspot with an expected diameter of 50,000 kilometers is likely to release a huge amount of energy that will lead to solar flares and storms. It is to note that this phenomenon is known as Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) which impacts radio waves and satellite communications. Usually, the same spot has emitted solar flares but they were minor but this one is expected to be a massive one.

NASA has defined sunspots as areas that look dark on the Sun’s surface as they are the regions cooler than other parts on the surface. However, this does not mean the sunspots have less temperature, as even being cooler than other parts, they have a temperature of 6,500 degrees Fahrenheit. They are usually formed due to strong magnetic fields (strong enough to trap the heat within the Sun and not allowing it to reach the surface).

The report said that the ejection of these flares will result in impact on Global Positioning Systems (GPS) connectivity, radio and satellite communications, and power grids. Citing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the report highlighted that these CMEs cause some fluctuations of electrical currents within the space further energizing electrons and protons that are trapped in Earth’s magnetic field. Solar flares are also known to cause intense light in the sky, also known as auroras. Notably, the energy released from these flares are trillion times stronger than an atomic bomb.

According to the report, a new model has been developed by the scientists that is able to predict the Sun’s seven biggest flares from the last solar cycle.