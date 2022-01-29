Sunny morning in Delhi, minimum temperature three notches below season’s average

below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

It was a sunny morning in Delhi on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said. According the weather department, strong surface winds are expected during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 21 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 94 per cent.

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘poor’ category as the Air Quality index (AQI) at 8 am on Saturday was 239, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Delhi had seen the coldest January day in nine years on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature plunging 10 notches below the normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Before this, January 3, 2013, had experienced a maximum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data. The capital also recorded 82.2 mm of rainfall this January, the highest in the month in 122 years.