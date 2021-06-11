Sunita Narain appointed to International Advisory Group for environment, climate & biodiversity

Under the leadership of Ms Narain, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) was awarded the Stockholm Water Prize in 2005. The Centre’s work on rainwater harvesting showed many new ways in which people could survive during water scarcity.

India’s Sunita Narain – Environmentalist, Writer and Director General of The Centre for Science & Environment, has been appointed to an international advisory group for action on environment, climate and biodiversity launched in connection with World Environment Day. She was appointed by Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation Per Olsson Fridh.

More about this group

This group helps Sweden’s efforts to address the halt of biodiversity, depletion of ecosystems and most importantly climate change.

It has international experts who provide a deep commitment and knowledge in the field, which is very important as strong global action on these issues is needed which will help in sustainable and equitable development. And will also prevent new pandemics and conflicts.

On the appointment of Sunita Narain, the Ambassador of Sweden Klas Molin in India said, “Her broad and very relevant experience also includes a South Asian perspective with its many challenges.”

According to Sunita Narain, who is also editor, Down to Earth magazine, said: “COVID-19 and climate change both teach us that the world is interdependent and we need global cooperation to find solutions that are equitable and transformative. By setting up this advisory group, the Swedish government has once again shown its willingness to engage with diverse voices to find solutions that will work for all.”

Under the leadership of Ms Narain, the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) was awarded the Stockholm Water Prize in 2005. The Centre’s work on rainwater harvesting showed many new ways in which people could survive during water scarcity.

Who are the other members of the group?

Olof Skoog, Head of the European Union delegation to the United Nations in New York, Swedish diplomat; Wanjira Mathai, Regional Director for Africa at the World Resources Institute think tank; Ili Nadiah Dzulfakar, climate activist and founder of Klima Action Malaysia; Ulrika Modéer, UN Assistant Secretary General and Director of the United Nations Development Programme’s Bureau of External Relations and Advocacy, former State Secretary at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs; and Peter Winsor, Professor of Oceanography and Director of the World Wildlife Fund’s Arctic Programme.

When will the first meeting take place?

The first (informal) meeting of the advisory group is expected to take place in early autumn and will be led by Minister Fridh.