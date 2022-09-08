Sudden eruption from sun threatens ESA-NASA solar orbiter-Watch

Recently, the European Space Agency (ESA)-the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) solar orbiter’s Venus flyby met with a surprise. The Sun violently threw out a massive coronal mass ejection (CME).

According to the ESA, the orbiter encountered the CME just two days before it made its closest approach to Venus on September 4. From the Sun’s atmosphere, a CME is an eruption of billions of charged particles. It is called the ‘corona’ which travels through space.

ESA Operations tweeted the GIF with a caption, “One minute you’re on your way to #Venus, to use its gravity to bring you closer to the Sun. The next minute the Sun lashes you both with an enormous coronal mass ejection!”

“It’s no easy job being a Solar Orbiter,” the tweet further said.

On the Sun, on August 30, the recent explosion is estimated to have occurred. After that, It reached both the orbiter and Venus. The sun ejected charged particles in an enormous amount. ESA shared a visual of the same. As it is designed to withstand, the spacecraft is still healthy. It measures violent solar outbursts.

The CMEs have a destructive effect on Venus, the agency said. The charged particles erode the planet’s atmosphere by stripping off the gasses.

About Venus:

It is the second planet from the Sun. It is named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty. After the Moon, it is the brightest natural object in Earth’s night sky. Venus can cast shadows and can be visible to the naked eye in broad daylight.

Interestingly, its orbit is smaller than that of Earth. However, its maximal elongation is 47°. Every 224.7 Earth days, Venus orbits the Sun. The planet has a synodic day length of 117 Earth days. It also has a sidereal rotation period of 243 Earth days.