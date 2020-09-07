Sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal receive heavy rainfall, more in store

The Met Department has also forecast thundershowers in the south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, till Wednesday morning (Reuters file image)

Heavy rain lashed several places in the sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal and inundated low-lying areas, the Met Department said on Monday. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts received heavy rainfall, and more downpour is forecast in the region over the next few days, it said.

Kumargram in Alipurduar recorded the highest 10 cm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, while Damthang, Bagrakote, Rosera, Neora and Kolabira recorded 9 cm rainfall, the Met office said. The affected people in the low-lying areas in the three districts have been moved to safer places, an official said.

The weatherman has warned of heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar districts till Saturday morning. The Met Department has also forecast thundershowers in the south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, till Wednesday morning.