Stunning tree shape emerges from under dried up Lake Cakore in Australia; image goes viral

Lake Cakora: A stunning view has come in from Australia, where a bird’s eye view of Lake Cakora in Brooms Head has revealed the shape of a tree within the lake. The magnificently detailed imagery has stunned everyone. News agency Reuters posted a video of the aerial view of the lake on Twitter, leaving several users in awe of the phenomenon. While the reason for the shape is not known, it seems like the sediment has been deposited in the lake in a way that has left the shape of a tree in the dried-up lake, complete with several branches growing outward from what seems like the main trunk of the tree shape. The sediment collected seemingly leaves crevices in between, which look like the trunk and branches of the tree. The water is also sometimes deposited in these crevices, the remnants of the lake that existed here.

The image was captured by photographer Derry Moroney, who told the news agency that he had been observing the lake every week or every other week for the past half a year.

He first saw the lake after a storm struck and caused the lake to dry out, leading to the revelation of this masterpiece, the mysterious tree shape.

The photographer also told the agency that all of the images he took of the lake over the past half a year were 99% unedited, with him having only touched up the shadows and coloured to make them pop out. The editing, he said, did not impact the actual shape of the tree that was found there.

Reuters also said that the agency had been able to confirm the image captured by the photographer in the lake through satellite imagery.

Whatever the reason for the shape, the wondrous image is making rounds around the world, leaving everyone in awe of its beauty.