Stunning pic from NASA’s James Webb captures dying star’s Ring Nebula phase

For the first time mankind was able to capture the once in millions of years phenomenon, the end stages of a distant star’s life. It was captured through a space telescope, James Webb space telescope, that is the creation of NASA as it is designed to hold high-revolution and high-sensitive images of space.

The image is a mesmerizing experience for human eyes to see Ring Nebula, which looked like a doughnut with glowing gas around the dying star living as far as 2,600 light-years from Earth. The center of the star is the hot core, called white dwarf.

If you wonder how exactly this ring of energy is formed then the answer is quite simple, it’s very much the sun of our solar system. As we know, the sun is a star that holds an enormous level of hydrogen and helium and a few billion years later the energy will grow more and swallow up Earth and other planets in the solar system.