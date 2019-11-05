Stunning! NASA shares breathtaking images of Earth taken from International Space Station

NASA also shared a link to view more pictures of the Earth

Ever wondered how Earth actually looks from outer space? Completely blue, a giant sphere or just a blue in the infinity of space! Well, put an end to your delusions as NASA has brought an abstract from outer space right in front of our eyes! Recently, the US space agency shared some breathtaking pictures of planet Earth which were taken from the International Space Station (ISS). The pictures shared by NASA look similar to a beautiful abstract, even though all the pictures shared were the real images of the planet as seen from space.

See NASA’s tweet:

Cue a jaw-drop! ???? Behold, our beautiful planet Earth in all its natural splendor, captured from 250 miles above by @ESA astronaut @Astro_Luca who is currently living & working on the @Space_Station. View more photos taken from the vantage point of space: https://t.co/BIJQ06Vlar pic.twitter.com/L3Rp7kCkPh — NASA (@NASA) November 3, 2019

NASA has regularly shared pictures of Mars which were taken from its Curiosity Rover. However, it also shares the pictures of Earth taken from ISS by astronauts. This time, NASA took to twitter and shared a series of pictures taken by the European Space Agency’s astronaut Luca Parmitano. The astronaut is currently living and working at the ISS and the pictures were captured from 250 miles above or around 400 km. The images shared by NASA show the majestic landscape including the vast deserts, snow-covered mountain ranges as well as the underwater natural formations from outer space. Apart from these immersive pictures taken by the ESA astronaut, NASA also shared a link to view more pictures of the Earth. The link also includes an image of the Richat Structure in northwestern Mauritania, popularly known as ‘Eye of the Sahara’

The Eye of the Sahara is basically a circular geologic feature and is thought to be caused by an uplifted dome which has been eroded to expose the originally flat rock layers. The picture was captured on October 20, 2019. Among others, the NASA gallery also includes a stunning picture of the MattMattmarksee reservoir taken from the international space station at an altitude of almost 253 miles above the Switzerland. The MattMattmarksee reservoir was built long back in the early 1960s in the Swiss Alps