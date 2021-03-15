Stunning! NASA shares beautiful image of Moscow’s city lights taken from International Space Station

People have since been fawning over the beauty of the image and the way the Earth looks from space. (Image: Instagram/NASA)

NASA: A stunning picture of night-time Moscow has been shared by US’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on social media and it has left people in awe. The image showed Moscow’s city lights as can be viewed from space, and it was shared by the space agency on its Instagram handle two days ago. Since then, the image has been widely shared by netizens across various social media platforms. Sharing the post, NASA said that the image, which showed the city lights and suburbs of Moscow seemingly branching out to an aurora, was taken from the International Space Station (ISS).

When the image was captured, the ISS was 263 miles or over 423 kilometers above the Earth and was positioned above Russia’s Volga River, the agency added. The image has been liked over 7.34 lakh times on the photo sharing app since it was shared by the agency.

People have since been fawning over the beauty of the image and the way the Earth looks from space. Some users left comments like, “Earth is really amazing” and “Respect space”, while others said that the image was great and that they loved it.

NASA has a habit of sharing images of the Earth taken from space, while sharing snippets of facts about the place that is being featured. With this image, NASA shared facts about the Volga River in Russia, stating that the river was considered to be the longest one in Europe and it flowed through Central Russia to the southern region of the state, before flowing into the Caspian Sea.

The US space agency also shared a fun fact about the river. It informed its viewers that this river froze for most of its length for a period of three months every year, adding that it was along this river that some of the biggest reservoirs in the world can be found.