Stunning image of Jupiter and its ‘Giant Red Spot’ captured by Hubble Space Telescope

The image was captured by Hubble on August 25. (Image: NASA, ESA, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), and M. H. Wong (University of California, Berkeley) and the OPAL team)

Jupiter Hubble telescope image: The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a new exciting detail on Jupiter! An image of Jupiter taken by the Hubble Telescope has captured a white, bright storm that is travelling on the planet at a speed of 560 km per hour, a statement by the telescope team has said. The single plume at the mid-northern latitudes of the planet, the statement said, had begun in mid-August and another storm has also appeared since then. But it is common for storms to brew up in this part of the planet, so what makes this one so unique?

Well, scientists have said that this particular disturbance is more structured than the ones that they had previously observed on the planet. Apart from that, the plume is also trailed by counter-clockwise dark clumps that have not been previously observed. The statement said that researchers are of the view that the storm could be the beginning of a longer-lasting spot on the planet to become the northern hemisphere counterpart to the famous Giant Red Spot adorning Jupiter’s surface in the southern hemisphere.

The statement added that the Giant Red Spot, which is, as the name suggests, exceptionally rich red in colour, now has a length of 15,800 kms across. To put it in perspective, this is big enough to swallow the Earth. The image captured by Hubble on August 25 shows the Giant Red Spot rolling in the counterclockwise direction and ploughing into the clouds ahead of it. The superstorm, as the Giant Red Spot is called, is still shrinking, the statement said. This shrinking had been noted in the telescopic observations dating as far back as 1930, but the rate of shrinking appears to have slowed since then, researchers added. It’s still unknown why the spot is shrinking, however.

Researchers have also noted another feature. The Oval BA, seen below the Giant Red Spot in the new image and often called Red Spot Jr by the scientists, also seems to have changed. After appearing red in 2006, Red Spot Jr has been reverting to its original white colour. However, the new image shows the core of the spot to be turning a reddish blue, hinting that it could now be reverting to a colour more similar to that of its cousin.