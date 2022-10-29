Stubble burning rises in Punjab, Rajasthan

Stubble burning by farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi has increased 16% on year between September 15-October 28, reports Sandip Das. As a result, the air quality in the central Delhi area was reported in the ‘poor’ category (AQI: 244) on Friday.

Such sharp deterioration of air quality in north India, including the National Capital Region, has been a recurrent event over many years. While this has led to much public outcry, court interventions and promises to address the issue on a war footing by the government, the latest data shows much has not changed yet.

Events of paddy straw burning could rise in the next 10 days as farmers are clearing the fields for sowing of wheat, especially in Punjab and Haryana. Around 27 million tonne of paddy straw is generated in Punjab and Haryana in a kharif season, which is not used as animal fodder due to its high silica content.