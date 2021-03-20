Strong quake shakes Japan; tsunami advisory issued

USGS said the quake was centered 27 kilometres (16.7 miles) east of Ishinomaki at a depth of 60 kilometres (33.5 miles). That’s off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in the country’s rugged northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011. The tsunami advisory was issued for Miyagi prefecture. Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.
