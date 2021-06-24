Strawberry Moon 2021: Watch the last supermoon of the year tonight!

The Strawberry Moon will be visible in India around 12.10 am (Photo source : NASA/ Twitter)

The Strawberry Moon 2021: The year 2021 was better if not worse for skygazers. The skywatchers did witness some of the rare celestial events at this time of year like Supermoon, Bloodmoon among others. This time our planet’s natural satellite (the moon) will appear opposite the sun; the bigger and brighter in the night skies today. The phenomenon is going to be special for two reasons: First, it’s a Strawberry Moon and second, it is the last Supermoon of the year, said NASA (The National Aeronautics and Space Administration).

The celestial event also marks the last full Moon of spring or we can also say the first full Moon of summer. Compared to other days, the moon will appear bigger as it comes closer to the earth in its orbit on June 24, Thursday. It is also said that the moon is likely to be visible for three consecutive days in the sky.

Why the name Strawberry Moon?

According to NASA, the name of this Supermoon has more to do with the time of year than what it looks like in an unusual pinkish hue. The name of this celestial event as Strawberry Moon was given by some native Americans tribes as the event used to signal time for gathering ripening strawberries and other fruits.

When can we watch The Strawberry Moon in India?

The Strawberry Moon will be visible in India around 12.10 am. As per Farmer’s Almanac, the moon will not be visible to us until it rises over the horizon as the sun sets in the evening .

In New Delhi, the sunset is expected to be around 7.23 pm. The Strawberry moon will appear for more than a day in the night sky, unlike on usual days when the full phase lasts only for a day.

How does the Supermoon phenomenon occur?

According to NASA, this celestial phenomenon occurs when a full Moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. That point is known as perigee and and during its 27-day orbit around Earth, the Moon reaches both its perigee and is at the closest to the Earth at 3,63,711 kilometres. At this point, the Moon appears larger and brighter than on other days. Also, supermoon is not an official astronomical term. It is used to describe a full Moon that comes within at least 90 per cent of perigee. A new Moon can also be called a supermoon. This Super Strawberry Moon is going to be the last of four supermoons of this year. The supermoon event happens only three to four times a year, and always appears consecutively. The last three supermoons occurred on May 26, April 27, and March 28 this year.