Stingrays brought from Chennai give birth to 7 pups at Ahmedabad Science City, check details

The number of stingrays along with most other aquatic species is declining due to the onslaught of climate change and anthropogenic pollution in the sea and other water bodies. (Credit: The Indian Express)

In a positive development to the conservation efforts made by the Ahmedabad-based Science City, the stingrays brought from Kanyakumari and Chennai have adapted well to the aquatic gallery and have multiplied themselves with the birth of seven new stingrays. According to an Indian Express report, a total of 24 stingrays were brought to the Ahmedabad Science City aquatic gallery from coastal cities of Chennai and Kanyakumari. Officials told the Indian Express that the species seem to have adapted rather well to the gallery as they have multiplied which has resulted in the birth of seven new stingrays.

The officials also said that the normal size of the stingray litter varies but the birth usually results in the birth of one to six new live pups. To provide better nursing to the young pups, the administration of the gallery has kept the young ones inside a quarantine tank, as per the press note issued by the Science City, Ahmedabad. The press note mentioned that the species are very sensitive as the young ones are reproduced through the ovoviviparous method under which the young ones are hatched from eggs within the body of the mother stingray. It also mentioned that the seven young ones were not born in one go and four pups were born in the first go followed by two and one pup in the second and third cycle.

What are Stingrays?

Stingrays are an aquatic species found in the coastal and brackish water on a large number of sea coasts around the world. Since India has a considerably large coastline on both the Eastern and Western front, the species is found in abundant numbers in the coastal waters of the country. The species closely resemble fish in its appearance with a surprisingly flat surface and extremely thin and tall tail. The species with the help of its flat surface sits on the surface of the sea floor dodging its predators and bigger fish and porpoise species. By lying close to the floor of the sea and flat surface, the species survives in the hostile climate. The number of stingrays along with most other aquatic species is declining due to the onslaught of climate change and anthropogenic pollution in the sea and other water bodies.