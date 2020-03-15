Stephen Hawking: Here are top groundbreaking theories from the British scientist on his death anniversary

Hawking’s book A Brief History of Time was an international bestseller.

Stephen Hawking, a world-renowned Theoretical Physicist, had made significant contributions to various fields, including cosmology. His book A Brief History of Time was an international bestseller, and Hawking wrote it to help non-scientists understand the fundamentals of physics and answer basic questions of the field like the origin of the universe, the reason behind this origin, the possible time frame in which the universe will end and if so, how the end of the universe will come about, according to the Stephen Hawking website [Hawking (dot) org (dot) uk]. The famous scientist, who battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a motor neurone disease for over 50 years, passed away at the age of 76 on March 14, 2018.

According to a LatestLy article, here are certain top groundbreaking theories from the physicist:

He was the first scientist to provide mathematical proof for the existence of black holes. Before his proof, black holes only existed in theory. He presented the prediction that black holes emit radiation, called Hawking radiation, and also gave proof that the black holes varied in size according to the radiation of energy. He was on the team, along with Brandon Carter and James Bardeen, to discover the laws of the mechanics of black holes. According to the first of these laws, known as Hawking area theorem, the black hole never gets smaller in terms of total surface area. Another of the theories put forth by Stephen Hawking states that once a star dies, its entire mass collapses into infinite density or singularity at a single point, leading to the black hole formation. He also presented a theory that before the explosion of the Big Bang, time was non-existent, rendering the question about the occurrences before Big Bang meaningless. He also presented a theory in 2006 that the universe consisted of several initial conditions rather than having one unique initial state.

Hawking was born on the death anniversary of famous Italian astronomer, physicist and engineer Galileo Galilei and died on the birth anniversary of German theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.