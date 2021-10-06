Starscapes launches second astronomical observatory in Bhimtal, Uttrakhand after Kausani–Full details here

Travel enthusiasts across the country will get to be part of activities like--sun observations, audio visual show of the night sky, stargazing safari, astrophotography among others. The observatory will also offer merchandise related to astronomy (Photo: PR)

Bangalore: Starscapes, which is India’s first and only chain of observatories, has come up with its news launch; a second, new, public observatory in Uttarakhand. The new observatory ‘Stargate Observatory Bhimtal’ by Starscapes Experiences Pvt Ltd is situated in Bhimtal, Naukuchiatal Main Road. The place is easily accessible from all the main tourist spots present in the district, read the press release. Another good news is that the new observatory is only a 7-hour drive away from Delhi. Anyone looking for a good weekend break away from the city may consider visiting this observatory.

Fun-day-time activities lined up for travel enthusiasts

The tourists will witness a holistic astronomical experience in the newly -launched observatory followed by a number of activities that will take place all day and night. There will be plenty of interesting activities to take part in during the day apart from the famous Night Show. Travel enthusiasts across the country will get to be part of activities like–sun observations, audio visual show of the night sky, stargazing safari, astrophotography among others. The observatory will also offer merchandise related to astronomy.

After an overwhelming response for our first observatory in Kausani, we are excited to launch a second observatory in Uttarakhand. The observatory adds a new dimension to the list of must visit attractions in Bhimtal. Apart from trekking, sightseeing, paragliding activities during the day, tourists can now experience the enigma of stargazing at night. Our state-of-the-art equipment for observations along with detailed sessions with our in-house experts will help tourists rediscover the universe”, Paul Savio, CEO and Co-Founder, Starscapes Experiences Pvt Ltd said in the statement.