Sriharikota: India’s first privately developed rocket set to soar on Friday

The country’s first privately made rocket, Vikram-S, is all set to be launched from Sriharikota, on Friday. The vehicle is named as a tribute to the father of India’s space programme, Vikram Sarabhai. From the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) spaceport, the rocket would be launched. Sriharikota is about 115 km from Chennai. The mission symbolises a new start and has been named ‘Prarambh’ (the beginning).

Vikram-S is developed by four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace. Today’s event marks the maiden foray of the private sector into the launch vehicle segment. It is pertinent to mention here that the space segment was thrown open to private players in 2020.

After its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the 6-metre tall Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of around 81 km. It will carry two domestic payloads and one from a foreign customer.

ALSO READ Space as a service: Over 100 Indian firms now eyeing space-related activities: ISRO chairman

The space agency of India, ISRO, is involved in science, engineering, and technology to harvest the benefits of outer space for the country and mankind. ISRO is a major member of the Department of Space (DOS), Government of India (GOI). The department runs the Indian Space Programmeprimarily through various Centres or units within ISRO.

The predecessor of ISRO was the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR). It was set up by the Government of India in 1962. On August 15, 1969, ISRO was formed and superseded INCOSPAR.

About Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited



Headquartered in Hyderabad, it is an Indian private aerospace manufacturer and commercial launch service provider. Former engineers and scientists from ISRO have founded the company. For the small satellite market, the company aims to develop and launch its own series of small lift launch vehicles.