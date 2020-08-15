Special campaign being worked out to reduce pollution in 100 selected cities: PM Narendra Modi

A spokesperson from the environment ministry said there was no new programme on air pollution but the Prime Minister was referring to the NCAP launched last year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that a special campaign was being worked out to reduce pollution in 100 selected cities of the country.
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s 74th Independence Day, Modi referred to the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which was launched in 2019, said the campaign will be with a “holistic approach”.
“A special campaign with a holistic approach is also being worked out to reduce pollution in 100 selected cities of the country,” he said.
The NCAP was launched by the MOEFCC on January 10 last year as a time-bound national-level strategy to address the air pollution problem across the country in a comprehensive manner.
In its endeavour to implement the NCAP, the Centre had also constituted a steering committee in April last year which comprises chief secretaries of over 20 states and union territories, including Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, as its members.
A spokesperson from the environment ministry said there was no new programme on air pollution but the Prime Minister was referring to the NCAP launched last year.
