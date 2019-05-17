SpaceX postpones launch of its first internet network satellites

By: |
Washington | Published: May 17, 2019 12:17:53 PM

Musk added: "We don't want to trivialize it or not take it seriously because we certainly do take it seriously. But it's not crowded up there, it's extremely sparse."

SpaceX, satellite launch, Florida, high winds, Starlink satellites, science news updateMusk said SpaceX would begin approaching customers later this year or next year. As many as 2,000 satellites will be launched per year, he said. (REUTERS)

SpaceX postponed a launch of 60 satellites into low-Earth orbit that was scheduled for last night, possibly until next week, citing a need for software updates. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral was to be the first of potentially thousands in its Starlink project to beam broadband internet across the planet.

“Standing down to update satellite software and triple-check everything again,” said a tweet from the official SpaceX account. “Always want to do everything we can on the ground to maximize mission success, next launch opportunity in about a week.” The launch, which was initially envisaged for Wednesday, was first delayed because of high winds.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s firm, which is leading the private space race when it comes to rocket launches, is now looking to seize a chunk of the future space internet market.

The launch will make it an early forerunner, along with rival OneWeb, a startup, but well ahead of Amazon’s Project Kuiper, the brainchild of Musk’s space rival Jeff Bezos. Musk is hoping to grab three to five per cent of the future global market, a figure he shared Wednesday during a call with reporters. That could earn SpaceX an eye-watering USD 30 billion a year, more than ten times what rocket launches make, he added. The goal is to finance the development of future rockets and spacecraft, to realize the boss’s dream of colonizing Mars. Each of the satellites weighs just 227 kilograms (500 pounds) and was built in-house in Redmond, near Seattle.

The second stage of the rocket will begin to release them one hour after launch, at an altitude of 270 miles (440 kilometers), and then the satellites will use their thrusters to take up their places in a relatively low orbit of 340 miles (550 kilometers).

READ: SpaceX postpones satellite launch in Florida due to high winds

That’s slightly higher than the International Space Station, but well below the majority of terrestrial satellites, the highest of which sit in a geostationary orbit of 22,400 miles (36,000 kilometers).The advantage of being so low is reduced lag times, key for broadband connectivity.

The disadvantage though is more satellites are required to cover the globe, and, being closer to the atmosphere, they fall back to earth faster, after a few years. SpaceX will therefore have to replace them regularly – something that only became realistic from a price perspective recently with the rapid decline in the cost of manufacturing satellites and the development of mini-satellites.

SpaceX has obtained approval from the US government to launch up to 12,000 satellites, at varying levels of orbit, but Musk said Wednesday that a thousand would be enough for it to be “economically viable.” Starlink will become operational once 800 satellites have been activated, which will require a dozen more launches.

“I think within a year and a half, maybe two years, if things go well, SpaceX will probably have more satellites in orbit than all other satellites combined,” said Musk. Today there are about 2,100 active satellites orbiting our planet (and thousands of others that aren’t operational any more). In order to receive SpaceX internet, users will need an antenna which “basically looks like a sort of a small to medium sized pizza,” said Musk, adding it would be a “flat disc.” The company plans to team up with telecoms operators, but hasn’t yet begun the process of finding clients, he said.

The satellites will be designed such that 95 per cent will burn up as they fall back through the atmosphere, with the rest of the debris falling into the Pacific ocean. Finally, to reduce the risk of striking other satellites, each piece of the constellation will be equipped with anti-collision technology, according to SpaceX.

Musk added: “We don’t want to trivialize it or not take it seriously because we certainly do take it seriously. But it’s not crowded up there, it’s extremely sparse.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. SpaceX postpones launch of its first internet network satellites
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition