SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy with two satellites for US Space Force

A triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket was launched by SpaceX for the US Space Force, which will boost a military communications satellite into space.

The rocket, which was powered by 27 Merlin engines, generated over 5 million pounds of force during its flight. It launched from the Kennedy Space Center’s pad 39A at 5:56 pm (EST) that proceeded east over the Atlantic Ocean. The primary satellite, Continuous Broadcast Augmenting SATCOM 2 (CBAS-2) was sent into geostationary orbit over 35,000 kilometres above Earth.

The Space Force noted that the satellite, which is capable of providing communications relay services, was designed to support the senior leaders of the military.

The powerful rocket, which is second most expensive after NASA’s Space Launch System moon rocket in liftoff power, provided a spectacular show for spectators. It climbed into the sun’s glare as the jet of flaming exhaust illuminated the sky.

Three boosters are strapped together with the central booster. This was Falcon Heavy’s fifth flight since 108 when it was first launched.

According to a statement released by Space Systems Command, the rocket carried two satellites for the USSF 67 mission. One of these is a deployable satellite that can hold five demonstration payloads.

The LDPE modular structure, which features standard interfaces and a flexible design, can be used to carry various payloads across different mission areas.