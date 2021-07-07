Space war 2.0: Russia in race with America’s Tom Cruise and NASA to shoot first film ever made in space;

Russia and US in race to shoot movie in space

After beating America in sending the first human to space, Russia is now gearing to shoot the first movie up there before the US’s Tom Crusie and Elon Musk spacecraft take off. The 36-year-old Russian actress Yulia Peresild recently informed a new agency they aspire to shoot a film at the International Space station with director Klim Shipenko, 38 before the Americans.

Peresild informed AFP that she not just wants to do it first, but do it the best. The cast and crew have planned to blast off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The project, titled “The Call” was announced in September last year a few months after Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise and Hollywood director Doug Liman made the world know their project together with NASA and Space X.

Although the production and the Russian space agency are consciously keeping everything under wraps little birdies say the plot features a doctor sent urgently to ISS to save a cosmonaut. The movie obviously has an outrageous budget as a seat to the space costs millions of dollars.

Konstantin Ernst, the 60-year-old head of the Channel One television network, a media manager, TV host and has helmed recent political events from military parades to the opening ceremony of the 2014 Olympic Games is another name to join the crew. Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, will also feature in the film.

For the preparation of the film, the actress Peresild has been undergoing intensive cosmonaut training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Star City outside Moscow. The crew from the director to the camera person will be trained how to work in hostile situations in the space. Peresild plans to plummet back to Earth in a Soyuz capsule on October 17 after wrapping up the shoot.

In May 2020, NASA announced that it is working with Tom Cruise to film the first movie shot in space. The details of the project weren’t revealed, but NASA administrator, Bridenstine said the film will take place aboard the International Space Station and Cruise who is known for performing impressive stunts will be launched to space and stay onboard the ISS.