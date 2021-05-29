  • MORE MARKET STATS

Southwest Monsoon likely to reach Goa by June 5: IMD

May 29, 2021

"The conditions are likely to become favourable for the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around May 31. It is expected to hit Goa by June 5," senior IMD scientist Rahul M said here.

The IMD had announced the Monsoon's arrival in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 21.

The onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Kerala is likely around May 31 and it may reach Goa on June 5, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said here on Saturday.

The usual date of the monsoon’s arrival in Kerala is June 1, while Goa gets first showers on June 6, he said. The duration of its progress from Kerala to Goa can be shorter or longer depending on the conditions, he added. The IMD had announced the Monsoon’s arrival in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 21.

The impact of cyclone Tauktae is over and it will not have any more influence on Goa, the official said, adding that the impact of cyclone Yaas has also ended. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places in Goa till May 31, the IMD predicted on Saturday. It also warned fishermen in the state of rough sea conditions for the next five days.

