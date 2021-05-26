Southwest Monsoon approaches Maldives-Comorin region; to reach Kerala on May 31

After the storm dissipates on May 27, the oceanic conditions will normalize again favoring advancement of monsoon

As the Southwest Monsoon on Tuesday advanced over some parts of the Maldives-Comorin regions the monsoons are set for timely arrival at Kerala close to May 31 as per the predictions of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier this month. The weather agency has also forecasted a normal four-month-long monsoon this year.

IMD’s weather report said the advancing of southwest monsoon in the Maldives-Comorin, South-west of the Bay of Bengal area has made the atmospheric conditions conducive for monsoons to arrive over east-central, southwest, and remaining parts of Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours. The officials further asserted that the cyclonic storm Yass that has approached West Bengal and Odisha will not negatively impact the progress of the monsoons.

After the storm dissipates on May 27, the oceanic conditions will normalize again favoring the advancement of monsoon to hit Kerala by May 31, the senior Met official further said.

Parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have already been experiencing sporadic rainfall due to the cross-equatorial south-westerlies dominating the region after cyclone Tauktae.

In the Indian monsoon regions the south Andamans Sea experiences the initial rainfall after which it advances to north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal. The monsoon advanced over Andaman and Nicobar islands around May 21.