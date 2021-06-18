Southwest monsoon advances further into Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Delhi will have to wait longer for monsoonal showers.

The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Delhi will have to wait longer for monsoonal showers. The wind system is expected to reach the capital around the usual date of June 27, officials said.

However, conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, south Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh during next the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Junagarh, Deesa, Guna, Kanpur, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar, the weather department said.

“The impact of mid-latitude westerly on the monsoon is likely to continue till June 23, and hence the advance of the monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts Punjab, Haryana and Delhi is not likely during the same period,” the IMD had said on Thursday.

It had said the monsoon flow pattern is likely to organize and strengthen gradually between June 26 and June 30, and the further advance to most parts of northwest India is likely during the same period.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days early.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29, according to Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather said westerly winds have been blocking the advance of the monsoon in northwest India for the last three to four days.

“These winds will persist for another week. Hence, chances are that Delhi will get monsoonal showers only around the usual date of June 27,” he said.