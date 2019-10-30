Soon fly on ‘all-electric aircraft’! Check features of made-in-Israel Eviaton Alice

The cost of each Eviaton Alice aircraft is USD 4 million.

The future of aircraft travelling is here! Soon one can fly in ‘electric aircrafts’ by Eviaton, an Israel-based aircraft company which has manufactured ‘Eviaton Alice’, the first all-electric aircraft. The made-in-Israel aircraft would change the way people move regionally and revolutionize the transport system with the electric plane, Eviation Aircraft stated adding welcome onboard, the ‘Eviaton Alice’.

Top features of the first all-electric aircraft ‘Eviaton Alice’

1. ‘Eviaton Alice’ aircraft has been designed to carry nine passengers along with two crew members. It can travel up to a distance of 1,000 km.

2. The ‘first all-electric aircraft’ is powered by a battery and three rear-facing pusher-propellers.

3. Eviaton Alice comes with low operating costs. The electrically-powered aircraft has the capacity to compete on all of the high cost factors of the operational cost of a plane, fuel as well as motor reserve.

4. The aircraft is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. The aircraft boasts an extensive base of innovation in the fields of battery technology and integration, airframe design, advanced lightweight materials, vehicle autonomy, and thermal management.

5. ‘Eviaton Alice’ aircraft is touted to be ‘fast and comfortable’. The company stated that all-composite structure has been built for electric integration, extreme propulsion and aerodynamic efficiency and flight stability.

6. Eviaton claimed that its aircraft has sustainable, low noise and zero emissions, quiet and emission-free engine.

7. Eviaton stated that electric is cheap, efficient and clean. The cost of each Alice aircraft is USD 4 million.

8. The company displayed the Alice prototype at the Paris Air Show in June 2019. The Eviation Aircraft has already started receiving orders.

9. With an aim to create redundancy, reduce drag, and improve efficiency, Eviaton has used distributed propulsion with one main pusher propeller at the tail and two pusher propellers at the wingtips of Alice.

10. Alice aircraft has ‘pressurized’ cabin, cruise altitude of 10,000′, cruise speed of 260 knots, range+IFR reserve 650 miles, energy pack of Li-Ion- 900 kwh, 12.2 m length, 16.12 m wingspan, service ceiling of 30,000′, and approach speed of 100 knots.