Solar storm to hit Earth; Can disrupt signal transmissions including satellites, mobile, GPS

Due to the threat of a powerful solar flare hitting Earth, scientists and researchers around the world are on edge. On July 15, a massive flare was reported to have caused radio blackouts in several regions. Recently, Dr. Tamitha Skov, an expert in space weather predicted a solar storm to directly hit the Earth on July 19. The physicist posted on social media about the flare, which she claimed was launched from the Earth-strike zone. It produced a massive solar storm that looked like a snake-like filament. NASA noted that the flare could cause severe geomagnetic effects on Earth on July 19. The agency also said that the public should expect widespread radio and GPS signal disruptions on the night of July 19. She also shared that the July 19 solar storm could be of G2 or G3 level.

The long snake-like filament cartwheeled its way off the #Sun in a stunning ballet. The magnetic orientation of this Earth-directed #solarstorm is going to be tough to predict. G2-level (possibly G3) conditions may occur if the magnetic field of this storm is oriented southward!” she said.

According to studies, the strength of a geomagnetic storm is measured on a scale of one to five, with one being minor and five being extreme. This means that a powerful flare could cause communication and radio blackouts in various regions.

In 2021, the Sun is expected to continue producing various solar activities, as the Sun has been throwing up filaments and brewing sunspots. Although there have been asteroids hitting Earth, no damage has been reported. In March 2022, Earth was hit by a powerful solar storm. A couple of days later, it was hit by a G1-class storm.

What is a solar storm?

According to NASA, a solar flare is a powerful burst of radiation that comes from the release of charged particles from the sun’s sunspots. These are known as bright areas on the surface of the sun, and they can last for up to a couple of hours. Usually, these flare eruptions are produced by the release of photons from the sun.

A solar flare can occur at a high intensity. It can also move toward Earth and interact with the planet’s electromagnetic field. This storm, which is a B-category storm, was formed around three days ago. Although it can affect various sectors of the power and communications industry, it does not pose a threat to life.