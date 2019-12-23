Annular Solar Eclipse on December 26; Here’s everything you need to know

Annular solar eclipse shows a stunning view of the ‘Ring of Fire”. (Image: Reuters)

Solar eclipses or Surya Grahan are one of the most stunning and visually mesmerizing celestial phenomenons. For people living in Southern India, Middle East, Parts of Europe and Africa and Australia, December 26th will bring the 2019’s and the decades final solar eclipse. Unlike the Total Solar Eclipse where the moon totally overshadows the Sun, Annular solar eclipse shows a stunning view of the ‘Ring of Fire” when the moon does not cover the Sun entirely because its distance from Earth at during eclipse is more than the average distance. This time its apparent size will be 3% less than that of moon leaving an uncovered ring.

Indian cities where annular solar eclipse will be visible:

– Mangaluru, Karnataka, India

– Kasaragod, Kerala, India

– Thalassery, Kerala, India

– Kozhikode, Kerala, India

– Ootacamund, Tamil Nadu, India

– Palakkad, Kerala, India

– Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India

– Erode, Tamil Nadu, India

– Karur, Tamil Nadu, India

– Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, India

– Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, India

– Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, India

– Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, India

Indian cities where partial solar eclipse will be visible:

Mumbai, Bangalore, New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Jaipur, Chandigarh and most of Indian cities

If you are in New Delhi, these are the solar eclipse timings:

– Partial eclipse begins at 0817 Hrs on December 26

– Maximum eclipse at 0930 Hrs on December 26

– Partial eclipse ends at 1057 hrs on December 26

Total duration of solar eclipse in New Delhi will be 2 hours 40 minutes.

Precautions

Any Solar eclipse or for that matter the Sun should not be seen directly or without any filter. Watch it under the guidance of experts and only with specialized eclipse glasses or a Sun Filter. Your normal shades/sunglasses won’t work because they won’t be able to block Sun’s UV radiation which can seriously injure eyes’ retinas.