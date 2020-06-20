Solar Eclipse Live: Ring of fire solar eclipse to dominate north India’s skies on June 21

Solar Eclipse Live: The Surya Grahan one 21 June 2020 will be an Annular Solar Eclipse or Ring of Fire. (Image: Reuters)

Solar Eclipse June 21: 2020’s first solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, is going to fall on June 21. The solar eclipse is expected to last for around 6 hours starting at 9:15 am early in the morning and will end at 03:04 PM in the afternoon. Classified as an annular solar eclipse or Ring of Fire, the eclipse on June 21 will turn the sun into a ring of fire like shape with a major part of the Sun hidden by the presence of the moon. This time, the moon will hide almost 70% area of the sun leaving the rest to appear like a ring of fire around the silhouette of the moon.

Apart from the Indians subcontinent and Indian cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Dehradun and Himachal Pradesh state, the eclipse on June 21 will be visible from much of Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe an Australia. Space enthusiasts from around the world watch out for solar and lunar eclipse that fall throughout the year. However, ample precautions need to be taken when it comes to sighting the solar eclipse which could damage our eyesight if observed without wearing a protective gear for our eyes.

