Solar Eclipse Live: Ring of fire solar eclipse to dominate north India’s skies on June 21

Solar Eclipse June 21: 2020’s first solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, is going to fall on June 21. The solar eclipse is expected to last for around 6 hours starting at 9:15 am early in the morning and will end at 03:04 PM in the afternoon. Classified as an annular solar eclipse or Ring of Fire, the eclipse on June 21 will turn the sun into a ring of fire like shape with a major part of the Sun hidden by the presence of the moon. This time, the moon will hide almost 70% area of the sun leaving the rest to appear like a ring of fire around the silhouette of the moon.
Apart from the Indians subcontinent and Indian cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Dehradun and Himachal Pradesh state, the eclipse on June 21 will be visible from much of Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe an Australia. Space enthusiasts from around the world watch out for solar and lunar eclipse that fall throughout the year. However, ample precautions need to be taken when it comes to sighting the solar eclipse which could damage our eyesight if observed without wearing a protective gear for our eyes.
Highlights
IE quoted Nehru Planetarium saying that the solar eclipse in India will first be visible in Gujarat's Bhuj starting at 9:58 AM IST and in India, solar eclipse will be seen ending last in Assam's Dibrugarh at 2:29 PM IST.
The solar Eclipse on June 21st is the first solar eclipse of 2020. The second and last solar eclipse of 2020 will take place on 14th December, and will be a total solar eclipse.
Solar Eclipse on June 21 in India: After lunar eclipses, India is set to witness the first solar eclipse of 2020 on Sunday. The eclipse is said to be annualer where the Moon will cover the centre part of the Sun and a ring of light will be formed and be visible in the sky. However, due to the relative distance between Earth and Moon, the Moon will not be able to cover the sun completely.
Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse: The first solar eclipse of the year is going to fall on the day the world celebrates International Yoga Day that is June 21. While on one hand the day will beckon more and more people to practice Yoga and other exercises with their families, on the other hand the solar eclipse which is also known as Surya Grahan in Hindi might taper off the excitement and enthusiasm of the people to practice Yoga in the open.