Solar Eclipse Live Updates: Last Annular Solar eclipse of the decade on December 26

Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse Dec 2019: The year 2019 and the second decade of century is ending with an annular solar eclipse. The last solar eclipse of the decade has generated much curiosity in the scientific community and the general public as it will be visible from some of the post populated parts of the world including India. Thursday’s solar eclipse, which is an Annular Solar eclipse of 0.97 magnitude, will have 3 minutes and 39 seconds’ maximum duration of totality. Southern towns of the country will get the full glimpse of the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse while rest of the country will view a partial solar eclipse.
The December 26 Annular Solar Eclipse will be visible from India, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Sumatra and Borneo in Indonesia. In India, Solar Eclipse is also an occasion of religious significance as it falls on no-moon day or Amavasya when people take dip in the holy rivers and ponds and perform different religious rituals. People are thronging major pilgrimage centres across India including Kurukshetra in Haryana, Pushkar in Rajasthan, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Nashik in Maharashtra, Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and Gangasagar in West Bengal, etc.
Highlights
Karnataka's coastal town Mangaluru will get the full glimpse of stunning Ring if Fire during December 26 Solar Eclipse. It will be partially visible from other Karnataka cities viz., Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballli, Davangere, Belgavi, etc.
Surya Grahan: Annular solar eclipse shows a stunning view of the ‘Ring of Fire” when the moon does not cover the Sun entirely because its distance from Earth at during eclipse is more than the average distance. This time its apparent size will be 3% less than that of moon leaving an uncovered ring.
Surya Grahan Dec 26: The Ring of Fire phenomenon takes place when when the moon is at its apogee which is its furthest away from the Earth resulting in a ring of fire effect during the eclipse. The Moon cover leaves some portion of the Sun in a ring's shape to shine behind the Moon giving a ring like view. The Sun’s flares shine from behind the moon eclipsing it with a ring of fire.
What is Solar Eclipse: When Earth's natural satellite Moon comes between the Sun and itself and the shadow of Moon falls on a portion of Earth fully or partially blocking the sunlight, a Solar Eclipse occurs. During solar eclipse the alignment of three celestial bodies is in a straight path.