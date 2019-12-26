Solar Eclipse Live Updates: Last Annular Solar eclipse of the decade on December 26

Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan: People are thronging major pilgrimage centres across India incuding Kurukshetra, Pushkar, Haridwar, Prayagraj, Nashik, Rameswaram and Gangasagar, etc.

Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse Dec 2019: The year 2019 and the second decade of century is ending with an annular solar eclipse. The last solar eclipse of the decade has generated much curiosity in the scientific community and the general public as it will be visible from some of the post populated parts of the world including India. Thursday’s solar eclipse, which is an Annular Solar eclipse of 0.97 magnitude, will have 3 minutes and 39 seconds’ maximum duration of totality. Southern towns of the country will get the full glimpse of the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse while rest of the country will view a partial solar eclipse.

The December 26 Annular Solar Eclipse will be visible from India, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Sumatra and Borneo in Indonesia. In India, Solar Eclipse is also an occasion of religious significance as it falls on no-moon day or Amavasya when people take dip in the holy rivers and ponds and perform different religious rituals. People are thronging major pilgrimage centres across India including Kurukshetra in Haryana, Pushkar in Rajasthan, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Nashik in Maharashtra, Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and Gangasagar in West Bengal, etc.

