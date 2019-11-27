Solar Eclipse in India on December 26: Everything you need to know about the ring of fire

The maximum point of the eclipse will be reached at 9:26 AM when the moon will be closest to the centre of the sun.

An annular solar eclipse on December 26 will be the last eclipse of the year 2019. The eclipse will take place on December 26. It’ll be visible over Earth’s eastern hemisphere. The celestial event known as the ring of fire can be seen by people from Marina Islands, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Oman, Malaysia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India.

What is the ‘ring of fire’ annular solar eclipse?

An eclipse is an event in which one celestial body moves into the shadow of another. An annular solar eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse. It takes place when the moon is at its apogee that is it is furthest away from the Sun. This results in a ring of fire effect during the eclipse. The Sun’s flares shine from behind the moon eclipsing it with a ring of fire. If the weather permits, those in Europe, parts of Asia, and North/West Australia will be able to catch a glimpse of a partial eclipse.

December 26 annular solar eclipse sighting in India

The annular solar eclipse will start approximately 180 kilometres west of Dammam in Eastern Saudi Arabia as reported by Eclipseportal. In India, the eclipse will reach from Southern India’s west coast and its path will cross in a southeasterly direction.

Based on Nasa’s map of the December 26 annular solar eclipse, Coimbatore will be the first city in India to experience the eclipse. This eclipse will be fully visible from southern India, parts of Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

It will be completely visible in the following Indian cities and districts: Mangaluru in Karnataka, Palakkad, Kasaragod, Thalassery and Kozhikode in Kerala and Ootacamund, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli and Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.

Timing of the eclipse in India

It will begin at 8:04 AM as the Sun’s edge is touched by the moon. The annular phase will start at 9:24 AM and the full eclipse will be visible by then. The maximum point of the eclipse will be reached at 9:26 AM when the moon will be closest to the centre of the sun. The full eclipse will end at 9:27 AM and at 11:05 AM the moon will leave the edges of the Sun thus ending the partial eclipse.

It is important to note that there is no safe window for directly watching this eclipse without proper protection for your eyes in the form of solar eclipse glasses.