Solar Eclipse in 2019: Upcoming Lunar eclipses, Solar eclipses in India this year!

There will be five major eclipses this year, including three solar eclipses Grahan and two lunar eclipses.

As the year 2019 has begun, skywatchers around the globe are excited to become eyewitnesses to some key celestial events of the year. And when it comes to all the eclipses in 2019, there will be five major eclipses this year, including three solar eclipses which are also known as Surya Grahan and two lunar eclipses also called Chandra Grahan. However, only two of these five eclipses of 2019 will be visible in India.

A Total Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan occurs when the moon and the sun are said to line up in front each other while an Annular social eclipse occurs when the moon blocks the sun’s disk from the centre, leaving an outer ring of the solar disk visible during the eclipse. On the other hand, a partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon covers only some part of the Sun.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Lunar Eclipses or Chandra Grahan, a total lunar eclipse is said to happen when the Moon, Earth and the Sun are aligned in a straight line in such a manner that the Earth is positioned right in between its Moon and the Sun. During a Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan, the moon passes through the darkest regions of the Earth’s shadow which is called the Umbra. This is the area where the Sun’s light is blocked by Earth and refracts differently in our planet’s atmosphere before hitting the moon.

Eclipses in 2019: Upcoming Solar eclipses, Lunar Eclipses in India this year with their date and timings

Partial Solar Eclipse (January 6, 2019): This solar eclipse will be visible starting from 1:42 am UTC or 7:12 am IST. However, it won’t be visible in India.

Total Lunar Eclipse (January 21, 2019): This lunar eclipse will be visible starting from 5:13 am UTC or 10:43 am IST. However, it won’t be visible in India.

Total Solar Eclipse (July 2, 2019): This solar eclipse will be visible starting from 7:24 pm UTC or 12:54 am IST. However, it won’t be visible in India.

Partial Lunar Eclipse (July 16, 2019): This lunar eclipse will visible in India on the intervening night of 16 and 17 July 2019 starting from 9:31 pm UTC or 3:01 am IST.

Annular Solar Eclipse (December 26, 2019): The Annular Solar Eclipse will be visible in India starting from 5:18 am UTC or 10:48 am IST.