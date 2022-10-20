Solar Eclipse 2022: Which Indian cities will see this celestial phenomenon on October 25? Here’s complete list

Countries across the globe are all set to witness a partial solar eclipse on October 25, 2022. It will be visible in several parts of the country on the day. However, the solar eclipse will not be visible in India for the next decade.

According to MP Birla Planetarium in Kolkata, a partial solar eclipse can be seen in the western and central part of the country around one hour before sunset. In the western part of the country, the solar eclipse will be visible in Gandhinagar, Dwarka, Mumbai, Porbandar, Panaji, Surat, and Silvasa.

While people can watch the event for close to 1 hour and forty-five minutes, it will be visible in Dwarka for the longest time. Those in the national capital will also be able to watch the solar eclipse from 4:29 pm to 5:30 pm.

Notably, the event will not be visible from the northeastern part of the country which includes Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Aizawl, Silchar, and Andaman & Nicobar Island. Even as in Kolkata the eclipse will begin at 4:52 pm, it will begin at 5:14 pm in Chennai.

It is important to note that the solar eclipse will be next visible in India on August 2, 2027, which will be a total solar eclipse. It will be visible as a partial solar eclipse from across the country.

Readers may note that the solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the sun as well as the earth and whenever three celestial bodies are aligned. Those looking at the eclipse must not watch it with the naked eye, not even for a short time as it may affect the eye. The eye can also be affected when the Moon covers most parts of the sun.

Instead of the naked eye, solar eclipse watchers can take the help of black polymer, elding glass, or aluminized Mylar. The eclipse will also cover the Middle East, Europe, and some parts of Africa, among others.