Solar Eclipse 2022: Sorry India, this galactic glory won’t be visible in desi sky! Here’s how you can still watch Black Moon phenomenon

From South America to the Pacific, part of the globe will witness the splendid partial solar eclipse today. India, however, miss this cosmic delight as it is not falling in the line of the eclipse. This is the first partial solar eclipse of the year 2022. This year, two partial solar eclipse will take place. The first one is happening today and the second one will take place in October later this year.

As per the Indian Standard Time, the partial solar eclipse will begin after midnight at 12:15 am and will conclude at 4:07 am. The Sun is eclipsed when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, which result it in casting a shadow on the Earth. This shadow blocks the Sun’s visibility from the Earth. During today’s event, Sun will be eclipsed only partially. In total solar eclipse, the peak casts a diamond ring-like shadow, whereas today’s celestial phenomenon will give the Sun a crescent like shape or it may appear to be ‘bitten’.

So where can you watch the partial solar eclipse?