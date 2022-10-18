Solar eclipses Oct. 25, 2022: A solar eclipse will take place on October 25, 2022 (Tuesday). It will be a partial eclipse of the Sun and in India, the eclipse will begin before sunset in the afternoon and will be visible from most places. However, the ending of the solar eclipse will not be visible in the country as the same will happen after sunset.

In north-western parts of the country, the obscuration of the Sun by the Moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 percent at the time of the maximum eclipse. In other parts of India, the percentage coverage will be less than the above values.

In the national capital, Delhi (eclipse will begin at 4:29 pm IST), and commercial capital, Mumbai (eclipse will begin at 4:49 pm IST), the percentage coverage of the Sun by the Moon at the time of the maximum eclipse will be around 44 percent and 24 percent, respectively. The duration of the eclipse (from the beginning up to sunset time) will be 1 hr 13 min and 1 hr 19 min for both Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. In Kolkata (eclipse will begin at 4:52 pm IST) and Chennai (eclipse will begin at 5:14 pm IST), the duration of the solar eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 31 min and 12 min, respectively.

Next solar eclipse



On August 2, 2027, the next solar eclipse will be visible from India and it will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country, it will be visible as a partial solar eclipse.

Why does a solar eclipse occurs?

It occurs on a new moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun and when all the three are aligned.

Things to be taken care of during the solar eclipse



Solar eclipse should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short duration of time! Why? It will cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness. This can happen even when the Moon covers most portion of the Sun.

How can you watch it?

The safe technique is either by using a proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14, or by making a projection of the Sun’s image on a whiteboard by telescope.

Solar eclipse-Where it can’t be seen

The solar eclipse cannot be seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands. It won’t be visible in some parts of northeast India (like Sibsagar, Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Silchar, Tamelong, etc.)

If we talk about the world, the eclipse of the Sun will be visible in the region covering the Middle East, Europe, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean.