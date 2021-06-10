Solar Eclipse 2021: Do’s and Don’ts of watching the year’s first solar eclipse; timings, other details explained

The solar eclipse is annular and it takes place when the moon is positioned between the Earth and the Sun.

Solar Eclipse 2021 in India: The first solar eclipse of this year will take place today (June 10) and many people across countries are ready to witness this celestial event. The eclipse, which also appears to be a ‘ring of fire’ will be partially visible from some parts in India. People living in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh will be able to view this phenomenon. According to NASA, at 12:25 pm today, people should start seeing the astronomical event in its initial stages.

To be sure, the solar eclipse is annular and it takes place when the moon is positioned between the Earth and the Sun blocking the sunlight and casting a shadow over Earth. The complete eclipse, where the moon has covered a major portion of the sun and a ring is formed, is set to take place at 01:42 PM (IST), a report by The IE noted. This is expected to last for around 3 minutes and 51 seconds. The whole event including the later stages of the solar eclipse will last until 6.41 pm IST.

Here is how to watch solar eclipse 2021

The first and most important thing that people need to remember is to not look directly at the sun.

There are special-purpose solar filters available (handheld solar viewers and eclipse glasses) that have certifications for eclipse viewings. Only these should be used to watch solar eclipses.

People are advised not to try DIY homemade filters or use ordinary sunglasses despite the glass being extremely tinted in a darker shade.

Use of cameras, telescopes and binoculars along with any other optical device is also not advised to view a solar eclipse as it can cause serious eye injury.

Before using solar filters, one should always inspect before using. In case of any damage or scratches, they should be discarded.

Those still opting for DIY instruments to watch the eclipse, they should refer to certifiable channels in order to learn how to build a sun viewer. There are many exploratoriums that provide tutorials on building Pinhole projection that will allow watching eclipses in a safe manner.

People can always watch the eclipse online.

Meanwhile, NASA has provided an interactive map that can reveal from where the eclipse will be visible in India. People in some parts of the eastern United States, Canada, northern Alaska, Caribbean, Asia, Europe, and northern Africa will be able to see a partial solar eclipse.