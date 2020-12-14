  • MORE MARKET STATS

Solar Eclipse 2020: Earth to witness last total solar eclipse of 2020; Check date, time, where to watch

By: |
New Delhi | December 14, 2020 3:07 PM

Solar Eclipse 2020: The last "Total Solar Eclipse" of 2020 will be visible from parts of Argentina and Chile in South America. The partial solar eclipse will be visible from southern parts of South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica.

Solar eclipse 2020, Solar eclipse, Solar system, Solar eclipse today, Solar eclipse 2020 time, Solar eclipse 2020 in India, Solar eclipse of December 14 2020, Solar eclipse 2020 December, Solar panelThe next total solar eclipse is estimated to be visible from India on March 20, 2034. (Reuters image)

Solar Eclipse 2020: The last solar eclipse of 2020 will be visible on December 14 and December 15 in a few parts around the world. The total solar eclipse will be visible for two minutes and 10 seconds. A total solar eclipse occurs when Moon aligns in a manner that completely blocks the Sun.

Solar Eclipse 2020 today time

The last “Total Solar Eclipse” of 2020 will be visible from parts of Argentina and Chile in South America. The partial solar eclipse will be visible from southern parts of South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica. The total solar eclipse will commence at 7:03 PM (IST). Subsequently, it will peak at 9:43 PM (IST) and will end at 12:23 AM (IST) on December 15, according to an Indian Express report.

Related News

The people of India won’t be able to witness the last solar eclipse of 2020. However, they enjoy the astronomical event and celestial phenomenon online on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) website. In 2020, an annular solar eclipse occurred on June 21, 2020. The next total solar eclipse is estimated to be visible from India on March 20, 2034.

Lunar Eclipse 2020

In 2020, four penumbral lunar eclipses occurred. The last such phenomenon occurred on November 30. The fourth penumbral lunar eclipse was not visible from India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Solar Eclipse 2020 Earth to witness last total solar eclipse of 2020 Check date time where to watch
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi weather update: Mercury drops to 8.4 deg C, air quality improves as cold winds sweep national capital
2Bacteria can travel from one continent to another in atmospheric dust: Study
3Astrogate Labs: Secure space communication for the future