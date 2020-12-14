Solar Eclipse 2020: Earth to witness last total solar eclipse of 2020; Check date, time, where to watch

The next total solar eclipse is estimated to be visible from India on March 20, 2034. (Reuters image)

Solar Eclipse 2020: The last solar eclipse of 2020 will be visible on December 14 and December 15 in a few parts around the world. The total solar eclipse will be visible for two minutes and 10 seconds. A total solar eclipse occurs when Moon aligns in a manner that completely blocks the Sun.

Solar Eclipse 2020 today time

The last “Total Solar Eclipse” of 2020 will be visible from parts of Argentina and Chile in South America. The partial solar eclipse will be visible from southern parts of South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica. The total solar eclipse will commence at 7:03 PM (IST). Subsequently, it will peak at 9:43 PM (IST) and will end at 12:23 AM (IST) on December 15, according to an Indian Express report.

The people of India won’t be able to witness the last solar eclipse of 2020. However, they enjoy the astronomical event and celestial phenomenon online on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) website. In 2020, an annular solar eclipse occurred on June 21, 2020. The next total solar eclipse is estimated to be visible from India on March 20, 2034.

Lunar Eclipse 2020

In 2020, four penumbral lunar eclipses occurred. The last such phenomenon occurred on November 30. The fourth penumbral lunar eclipse was not visible from India.