Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse June 21: Check precautions to be taken during solar eclipse

The point at which the eclipse will be at its extreme intensity will be around 12:10 PM in the afternoon.

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse: The first solar eclipse of the year is going to fall on the day the world celebrates International Yoga Day that is June 21. While on one hand the day will beckon more and more people to practice Yoga and other exercises with their families, on the other hand the solar eclipse which is also known as Surya Grahan in Hindi might taper off the excitement and enthusiasm of the people to practice Yoga in the open.

The solar eclipse will be visible beginning from 9:15 AM in the morning till 03:04 PM in the afternoon according to the Indian Standard Time, IE reported. The point at which the eclipse will be at its extreme intensity will be around 12:10 PM in the afternoon. Taking into consideration the timing of the eclipse, yoga enthusiasts can plan their Yoga sessions from dawn well into the early morning. Also, with the scorching heat in most parts of the country, yoga sessions in the morning only make sense. Unlike the early birds, people not accustomed to getting up in the early morning might plan indoor Yoga sessions throughout the day and can avoid doing Surya Namaskar on the day.

Leaving aside the superstitions associated with the eclipses of all kinds, the scientific community is unanimous on the fact that the solar eclipses might cause damage to the naked eyes of people directly looking at the eclipse. Unlike lunar eclipses which are relatively safer to see with naked eyes, the space enthusiasts insist on wearing proper protective gear to cover the eyes before looking at the solar eclipse. Even during normal days, it is not advisable to look at the sun directly without proper scientific sunglasses or protective gear of some kind. However, during the solar eclipse, the use of normal sunglasses and other ordinary gears are advised against by space bodies and scientists as even the darkest and thickest of ordinary glasses would prove unable to protect the eyes from the rays of the sun.

One should only wear special purpose solar filters or glasses designed specially to see the solar eclipse for this purpose which could protect the eyes from the highly intense rays of the sun on this day. One should also guard against the recurring maladie of the millennial generation to capture and record events of all kinds on mobile phones as long exposure to the eclipse might leave one’e eyes substantially damaged.