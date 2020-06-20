Solar Eclipse 2020: Date, timings, where to see solar eclipse and all you need to know

Going forward, there will be one more solar eclipse this year.

Solar Eclipse one June 21 in India: After lunar eclipses, India is set to witness the first solar eclipse of 2020 on Sunday. The eclipse is said to be annualer where the Moon will cover the centre part of the Sun and a ring of light will be formed and be visible in the sky. However, due to the relative distance between Earth and Moon, the Moon will not be able to cover the sun completely.

When will it happen? Where can it be seen?

The solar eclipse is slated to occur on June 21 (which is tomorrow, Sunday) where the eclipse will begin in the morning at 9:15 am IST and will continue until 3:04 pm IST. According to a report by the IE, this year’s first solar eclipse can be seen from parts of Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, the Pacific and the Indian Ocean.

It is to note that a solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon come together in a straight line with the Moon in between the Sun and Earth. This blocks some sunlight coming to the Earth and therefore creating a shadow and darkening the sky a little.

There are three types of solar eclipses- Annular, Partial and Total. Since this one’s in Annular, the moon will cover the centre of the Sun. During a partial eclipse, the Moon only covers some part of the Sun and the remaining part is visible. In a total solar eclipse, the positioning is such that the Moon covers the complete sun and blocks all of its light. Therefore, it is unlikely to see the sun during a total eclipse.

Going forward, there will be one more solar eclipse this year. While one will take place tomorrow, the other one will take place on December 14. The next eclipse is expected to be a total solar eclipse where Earth will be shadowed by the Moon. The IE report said that the second solar eclipse can be seen from South America, Pacific and Atlantic. It can also be visible from some parts of Africa, Antarctica and the Indian Ocean.