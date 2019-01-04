Solar eclipse 2019: Check date, timings and where it will be visible

Partial Solar Eclipse 2019: This solar eclipse is a partial one and takes place on January 6. (File Photo)

Solar eclipse 2019: The first solar eclipse of 2019 will take place on January 6. This will be a partial solar eclipse and will peak in the Eastern Hemisphere. It will be visible in parts of North-East Asia and the Pacific Ocean.

The eclipse will not be visible in India and other southeast Asian countries. The eclipse will also not be visible in the United Kingdom.

Millions of people from locations in north Pacific and northeast Asia, including China, Russia, the Korean peninsula, Japan and Thailand will be able to see the year’s first eclipse.

Soon after the eclipse wraps up, a total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies in the Western Hemisphere part of the globe. The so-called Blood Moon eclipse will appear in the early morning skies on January 21, peaking over the US, South America and the westernmost parts of Europe.

Solar eclipse 2019: Where will the Partial solar eclipse 2019 be visible?

The year 2019 will start with a partial solar eclipse on January 6. It will not be visible in India. The most optimally placed nations to see the eclipse are in the North Pacific and East Asia regions. These include Beijing in China, Irkutsk in Russia, Tokyo in Japan and Taipei in Taiwan.

Interestingly, the partial solar eclipse’s duration has not been highlighted by NASA. All of these countries will be in the dayside of Earth when the eclipse unfolds.

Also Read: Take 5, Meet Prateek N Kumar, CEO & MD, Neoniche

Solar eclipse 2019: Timings of Partial solar eclipse

The Partial solar eclipse will take place around 23:34:08 in UTC, which stands for Coordinated Universal Time, and last till 03:48:46 UTC. In India, the timings will be around 5 in the morning to 9 in the morning. However, the partial solar eclipse is not visible in India. In Japan, the timings for partial solar eclipse will be around 8.30 in the morning with the peak being at 10.41 AM for the event.

Solar eclipse 2019: When will India see a solar eclipse?

Indians will not be able to see the January 6 partial solar eclipse as it will be night here. India will see an annual solar eclipse on December 26, 2019. The eclipse will take place for 3 minutes and 39 seconds and it will be visible in India, Saudi Arabia, Borneo and Sumatra.

Solar eclipse 2019: Difference between a solar eclipse and a partial solar eclipse?

An eclipse is a celestial phenomenon which takes place when the Earth, Sun and Moon are aligned in a straight line. In a solar eclipse, the Moon blocks the Sun’s path and appears to stop the sunlight from reaching the Earth, therefore turning dark during the daytime.

When the Moon does not completely block the path of the sun and only covers a certain portion, it is known as a partial solar eclipse.

In total, the year will see five lunar and solar eclipses. This will include one total lunar eclipse, one partial lunar eclipse and one partial solar eclipse, two total solar eclipses. Also, there will be a transit of Mercury in November this year when the planet appears to cross the Sun. The transit of Mercury takes place once in every 13 years.