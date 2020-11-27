  • MORE MARKET STATS

Smoked turkey, mashed potatoes! Astronauts celebrate ‘out-of-world’ Thanksgiving on International Space Station

November 27, 2020 1:23 PM

In a video posted by NASA’s Johnson Space Centre, the international crew spoke about what ‘Thanksgiving’ means to them and what they will eat for the festive meal.

nasa, nasa astronauts, international space station, ISS, thanksgiving, thanksgiving 2020, nasa video, thanksgiving dinnerNASA astronaut Mike Hopkins tweeted this pic with caption: ‘Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! Great friends, tasty food, and yummy desserts in space. It was a very good day.’ (Photo: Mike Hopkins/Twitter)

Imagine yourself floating in the air, literally! imagine there is no coronavirus! Nope, we are not teasing you! There is actually a place where your imagination can become reality. Only trouble, it’s not here on Earth! We are talking about the International Space Station orbiting our planet. This year, when most of us have been forced to stay home, minimise celebration and cancel all our travel plans due to raging pandemic, NASA decided to give us a special space tour. Seven astronauts celebrated the Thanksgiving in amazing sit-down dinner. Off course, there was turkey and mashed potatoes.

While here on Earth, experts had warned about the spike in coronavirus at this time of the year, the situation is better at the space station. Floating in the air, the astronauts cheerfully explained about there dinner plans. Most of the food, even smoked turkey, was packed in small pouches. Later, astronaut Mike Hopkins posted a beautiful dinner photo from the ISS. So in case you are curious what the space crew had, here’s the special menu: curry rice, cornbread dressing, smoked turkey and dessert also.

Around 400 km above the Earth, the International Space Centre saw 7-member crew celebrating the American holiday. Apart from the top space scientists from the NASA, Russian and Japanese astronauts are also working at the ISS.

