Smoked turkey, mashed potatoes! Astronauts celebrate ‘out-of-world’ Thanksgiving on International Space Station

Imagine yourself floating in the air, literally! imagine there is no coronavirus! Nope, we are not teasing you! There is actually a place where your imagination can become reality. Only trouble, it’s not here on Earth! We are talking about the International Space Station orbiting our planet. This year, when most of us have been forced to stay home, minimise celebration and cancel all our travel plans due to raging pandemic, NASA decided to give us a special space tour. Seven astronauts celebrated the Thanksgiving in amazing sit-down dinner. Off course, there was turkey and mashed potatoes.

In a video posted by NASA’s Johnson Space Centre, the international crew spoke about what ‘Thanksgiving’ means to them and what they will eat for the festive meal. Essentially an American tradition, Thanksgiving has now become synonym with family dinners and football!

What are you most thankful for? Right now, approximately 250 miles up, crewmates aboard the @Space_Station are getting ready to celebrate the holiday. Enjoy their special message for us on Earth: https://t.co/u9XPCLleJ1 pic.twitter.com/ltt5qDdbUl — NASA (@NASA) November 26, 2020

While here on Earth, experts had warned about the spike in coronavirus at this time of the year, the situation is better at the space station. Floating in the air, the astronauts cheerfully explained about there dinner plans. Most of the food, even smoked turkey, was packed in small pouches. Later, astronaut Mike Hopkins posted a beautiful dinner photo from the ISS. So in case you are curious what the space crew had, here’s the special menu: curry rice, cornbread dressing, smoked turkey and dessert also.

Around 400 km above the Earth, the International Space Centre saw 7-member crew celebrating the American holiday. Apart from the top space scientists from the NASA, Russian and Japanese astronauts are also working at the ISS.