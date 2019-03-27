Sleep and get paid! NASA offers ‘dream job’; to pay £14,177 to sleep for two months

A team comprising of scientific, psychotherapeutic and medical professionals will be on hand to provide support to the participants, along with a nutritionist who will take responsibility for planning the meals. (Image: NASA)

Any volunteers for NASA’s new ‘dream job’ offer? According to reports, NASA has rolled out an unusual offer to pay a crew of volunteers £14,177 each to spend 60 days in bed! Now this job offer is sure to excite those who love to sleep and earn at one go! Yes, you read this correctly. It turns out that NASA is serious about the offer and has planned it thoroughly. And before you think that it is the easiest job out there, think again!

The 24 selected participants will travel in September 2019 to the German Aerospace Centre. The participants will undergo a ‘familiarisation’ process before they begin the mission and stay bed bound for a period of 2 months with an objective to test the potential benefits linked with artificial gravity. Throughout the period, scientists are likely to put the participants through tests that pertain to their muscle strength, balance, cognitive abilities and cardiovascular functions.

A team comprising of scientific, psychotherapeutic and medical professionals will be on hand to provide support to the participants, along with a nutritionist who will take responsibility for planning the meals. Notably, the food served to the participants will not have additives or artificial sweeteners though sweets may be provided occasionally.

These participants will be put into two groups but housed in a single room. During the two months of bed rest, they will have to do every task or activity that is a part of normal life lying down. Be it eating or going to the toilet, they will be required to comply with these directions. These volunteers will have access to television, leisure activities and reading materials.

The NASA project is expected to yield scientific benefits for the research. For instance, the research will study how muscle waiting occurs under specific conditions when astronauts spend considerable time in space. It will also study the effect of long term space travel on bone density and radiation poisoning.

Overall, the data derived from the participants of the project is expected to help the ESA and NASA to prepare better for the potential impact of artificial gravity on astronauts.