Simply stunning! NASA Astronaut on ISS tweets images of ‘boundary between day and night on Earth’

By: |
Published: July 1, 2020 7:06 PM

Robert Behnken, an astronaut of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared on Twitter stunning images of the demarcation between night and day on the Earth.

NASA, Astronaut, Robert Behnken, day and night image, Earth, ISS, International Space Station, NASA spacewalk, Chris Cassidy The pictures show one part of the Earth submerged in darkness, while the other part is bathed in light. (Courtesy: Twitter / AstroBehnken)

NASA Astronaut Robert Behnken shares stunning images of day and night on Earth from the ISS: The astronauts present at the International Space Station (ISS) are at a vantage point when viewing all things related to our planet. The enviable ‘viewing station’ is sure to cure of the misconceptions of ‘flat-earthers’ and leave most of us in awe.

In one such instance, Robert Behnken, an astronaut of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared on Twitter stunning images of the demarcation between night and day on the Earth.

The pictures show one part of the Earth submerged in darkness, while the other part is bathed in light — thus giving a stunning glimpse of the Earth’s horizon and a wonderful contrast between night and day on our planet.

In his tweet, Robert Behnken wrote: “My favorite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day.”

Robert was also involved in a spacewalk on Wednesday to replace batteries outside the International Space Station, reports said. He and commander Chris Cassidy were involved in the maneuver to replace the outdated batteries with new improved ones.

This was the second spacewalk performed by the astronauts at the ISS in under a week, reports added. The two of them have undertaken eight spacewalks each.

Behnken has been on the ISS for almost a month now. He went to the station in early May.

