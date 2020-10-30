  • MORE MARKET STATS

Significant improvement in Delhi’s air quality likely in next 2 days: SAFAR

By: |
October 30, 2020 2:40 PM

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said that the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution was 19 per cent on Friday.

Delhi pollution, Ministry of Earth Sciences, SAFAR, AQI, Air Quality Index, National capital air quality, PM 2.5 pollution, environment news, science newsSAFAR report said Delhi's overall air quality index has improved marginally (Reuters Photo)

A significant improvement is likely in the national capital’s air quality over the next two days, a central government air quality monitoring agency said on Friday. The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR, said that the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution was 19 per cent on Friday.

It was 36 per cent on Thursday, the maximum so far this season, 18 per cent on Wednesday, 23 per cent on Tuesday, 16 per cent on Monday, 19 per cent on Sunday and nine per cent on Saturday. The number of farm fires in neighbouring states dropped from 2,912 on Wednesday – the highest so far this season – to 1,143 on Thursday. Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) has improved marginally as predicted and remains in the high end of the very poor category, it said.

Related News

The wind speed is expected to pick up and the improved ventilation is likely to influence air quality positively, SAFAR said. A significant improvement is predicted by November 1 and the air quality is likely to slip back into the “poor” category, it said. Delhi’s air quality entered the “severe” category for a brief period on Thursday, for the first time since January, as calm winds and low temperature allowed the accumulation of pollutants amid a spike in farm fires.

On Friday morning, Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the “very poor” category. The city recorded an AQI of 381 at noon. The 24-hour average AQI was 395 on Thursday. It was 297 on Wednesday, 312 on Tuesday, 353 on Monday, and 349 on Sunday. Several monitoring stations, including at Shadipur (417), Patparganj (406), Bawana (447) and Mundka (427), recorded air quality in the “severe” category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’,201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. SCIENCE
  4. Significant improvement in Delhi’s air quality likely in next 2 days SAFAR
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Centre brings in new Commission to tackle air pollution; How will it function? Check details
2Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’, likely to improve by Saturday
3Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: AQI ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ in parts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida