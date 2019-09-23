Shocking! 120 kg of plastic products seized from a unit in Delhi

The unit has been given a deadline of 10 days from Friday and has been asked to pay the fine to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

A fine of Rs 2 lakh was imposed as environment compensation along with the seizure of as much as 120 kg of single-use plastic products from a unit in Delhi. The unit which stored and sold the items was fined during a raid in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar on Friday. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has earlier prohibited the use of single-use plastic with a thickness less than 50 microns under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The unit which has now been seized was found keeping and selling plastic carry bags and other plastic products with a thickness of fewer than 50 microns. Selling plastic products with thickness less than 50 microns in a violation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016.

In PIB press release, the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar, on March 18, 2016, had informed that the minimum thickness of plastic carry bags has been increased from 40 microns to 50 microns under the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016. According to the PIB Releases of March 2016, as much as 15,000 tonnes of plastic waste was generated every day, out of which 9,000 tonnes was collected and processed, but 6,000 tonnes of plastic waste was not being collected.

A report published in the Indian Express quoted a seizure memo stated as, “Since the unit was not complying with the Rules, it is directed to deposit environment compensation of Rs 2 lakh.”

The officials of the district magistrate’s office, revenue department, and municipal corporation conducted the raid on the unit. The unit has been given a deadline of 10 days from Friday and has been asked to pay the fine to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. The officials have said that such raids will continue in the future.

The current government is quite concerned about the environment as spreading awareness to minimize the usage of single-use plastic. PM Modi is almost all of his recent speeches has mentioned about the impact of plastic on our environment and climate.