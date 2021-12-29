  • MORE MARKET STATS

Severe cold hits most places in Punjab, parts of Haryana

Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot and Ferozepur recorded identical minimum temperatures of 2.4 degrees Celsius each, according to the meteorological department here.

Written By PTI
In Haryana, Hisar, Sirsa and Narnaul experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 5 degrees, 4.6 degrees and 6 degrees Celsius.
Biting cold swept most places in Punjab and parts of Haryana on Wednesday, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits.
Moga in Punjab was the coldest place, recording a low of one degree Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, Barnala, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot reeled under intense cold recording respective minimum temperatures of 2.7 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 7.1 degrees Celsius while Patiala’s minimum temperature settled at 6.5 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius while Karnal’s minimum temperature settled at 7.7 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

