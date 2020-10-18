Second wave of floods hit parts of Hyderabad as rains return

A special drive was underway to clear garbage and debris of collapsed houses that had accumulated in drains and on roads. (Credit:PTI)

A fresh spell of overnight incessant rains caused flooding on Sunday in parts of the city and left a girl dead, days after it witnessed one of the worst deluges following the heaviest downpour in over a century, police and civic officials said. The latest rains since Saturday evening led to lakes and other water bodies overflowing and triggering flooding of several low-lying areas, including places affected last week, here and on the outskirts, they said.

The Disaster Response Force personnel, the staff of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and police swung into action since Saturday night itself, evacuating the marooned. In a near repeat of scenes witnessed last week, basements of several apartment complexes were flooded by the rain waters and people were seen walking in knee deep water in some areas.

A video showed some auto-rickshaws getting washed away in a flooded street. In a rain-related incident, a five-year-old girl died early Sunday in a wall collapse inMangalhat area here, civic officials said. The Met office forecast more rains in parts of the state till October 21.

At Hayathnagar here, some local residents, including women, confronted local TRS corporator Tirumal Reddy when he visited some flood affected areas on Sunday, accusing him of neglecting their complaints over encroachment of a drain. They said the blockage of the drain resulted in water entering their houses.

Heavy rains early last week had wreaked havoc in parts of the state, including the city, claiming over 50 lives in incidents such as house collapse and drowning and leaving hundreds of houses in low-lying areas under sheets of water. The state capital bore the brunt as a depression had dumped the heaviest rains (nearly 20 cm) since 1916 for October on Tuesday and triggered flash floods.

The rains abated since Wednesday with the flood water receding in most parts while the government in a preliminary estimate had pegged the losses at over Rs 5,000 crore. However, since Saturday night several parts of the city and neighbouring districts again were battered by torrential rains with Saroornagar in adjoining Rangaraddy district recording the maximum of 16.9 cm while Hyderabad Airport 7.2 cm.

On Sunday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar said they launched steps to restore normalcy in the areas affected by the latest spell and intensified relief works. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar visited flood-hit localities and said police along with GHMC officials rescued those trapped in their houses and evacuated them to safety. Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, also visited different areas and supervised relief works.

“DRF working unceasingly to rescue citizens from flooded areas. Inundations and treefalls being cleared to restore normalcy in the city. Teams working on 24X7 basis in view of the continuing rains. Citizens may dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance and we will attend asap,” tweeted GHMC Vigilance and Disaster Management Director Vishwajit Kampati.

The GHMC Commissioner said pumps were being used to drain water from cellars and basements of apartment complexes and other building premises adding civic staff was also clearing stagnated water on roads. A special drive was underway to clear garbage and debris of collapsed houses that had accumulated in drains and on roads.

On October 15, the state government had said 50 died due to heavy rains and flash floods. The India Meteorological Department has warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana and heavy rain is very likely at isolated places from Sunday till October 21.